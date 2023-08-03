Chaz Brobst’s Newly Released "Little Bear Visits Heaven" is an Emotionally Charged Message of Comfort for Those Facing a Fatal Illness
“Little Bear Visits Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaz Brobst, is a heartfelt narrative that follows a young bear on his journey to heaven following a challenging and uncurable illness.
Bismark, ND, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Bear Visits Heaven”: a useful resource for children and family to share together regarding the transition to heaven. “Little Bear Visits Heaven” is the creation of published author Chaz Brobst.
Brobst shares, “Little Bear is afraid to go to heaven. In a dream, he visits his friends who have gone to heaven before him, and he is no longer scared.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaz Brobst’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Jordan Schwab.
Brobst shares this touching narrative in celebration and memory of the life of a young boy, Evan Schmidt.
Consumers can purchase “Little Bear Visits Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Bear Visits Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brobst shares, “Little Bear is afraid to go to heaven. In a dream, he visits his friends who have gone to heaven before him, and he is no longer scared.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaz Brobst’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Jordan Schwab.
Brobst shares this touching narrative in celebration and memory of the life of a young boy, Evan Schmidt.
Consumers can purchase “Little Bear Visits Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Bear Visits Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories