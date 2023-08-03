Juanita Allen Zachary’s Newly Released "God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love" is a Sweet Story of a Little Dog’s Final Journey

“God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Allen Zachary, is a heartwarming story that finds an unexpected new journey for a beloved dog as he works his way to his true final home.