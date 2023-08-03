Juanita Allen Zachary’s Newly Released "God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love" is a Sweet Story of a Little Dog’s Final Journey
“God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Allen Zachary, is a heartwarming story that finds an unexpected new journey for a beloved dog as he works his way to his true final home.
Denham Springs, LA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love”: a helpful narrative that can aid readers of any age in discussing death and eternal life. “God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love” is the creation of published author Juanita Allen Zachary, a dedicated wife and mother who retired in 1996 after a career in education following her graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Zachary shares, “Finding his special 'someone' was all Lambchop could think about. He was not mistreated at his home; but he knew there was someone, somewhere, that he was destined to love, who was waiting for him too.
“One day, the little black poodle decided it was time to leave his safe haven and begin his journey. He had no idea how long it would take, but he was anxious to find the loving family he always knew was out there, waiting for him to arrive.
“Hearing Lambchop tell of his experiences along the way, eventually finding his new family, and meeting the friends he comes to love will have the reader both laughing and crying. His story of longing, adventures, and finding his forever family is a sweet and heartwarming tale for all ages to enjoy. God’s Gift is truly an inspirational gift for everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Allen Zachary’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers experience the highs and lows of Lambchop’s tale.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gift: Lambchop’s Journey of Longing and Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
