Larry Lacy’s Newly Released "An Argument for the Incarnation" is a Scholarly Argument for the Proof That Jesus is the Son of God
“An Argument for the Incarnation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lacy, is a thoughtfully presented biblical commentary that provides verifiable truths from within scripture for the consideration of believers in Christ.
Germantown, TN, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “An Argument for the Incarnation”: an articulate and potent discussion of Christ’s legitimacy. “An Argument for the Incarnation” is the creation of published author Larry Lacy, who graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (now named Rhodes College) in 1959. He received the PhD in philosophy from the University of Virginia in 1963. He returned to Rhodes College where he taught philosophy for forty years.
Lacy shares, “This book presents an argument for the thesis that Jesus is the incarnation of the divine Son of God. This argument is based on the philosophical arguments (1) that God would become incarnate in order to make it possible for human persons to become sons of God, (2) that God would confirm that the divine Son of God had become incarnate in a specific individual human person, (3) that God would confirm this by an appropriate manifest miracle, (4) that the human person in whom the divine Son of God has become incarnate would claim to be the divine Son of God, (5) that the teaching and character of this human person would be consistent with what it would be reasonable to believe the teaching and character of God incarnate would be and the justified historical claims that (6) Jesus claimed to be the Son of God incarnate, (7) that his teaching and character were appropriate to God incarnate, and (8) that God raised Jesus from death, and thereby confirmed (9) that Jesus was the divine Son of God incarnate.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Lacy’s new book will encourage discussion and study as readers reflect on the thought-provoking points made within.
Consumers can purchase “An Argument for the Incarnation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Argument for the Incarnation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lacy shares, “This book presents an argument for the thesis that Jesus is the incarnation of the divine Son of God. This argument is based on the philosophical arguments (1) that God would become incarnate in order to make it possible for human persons to become sons of God, (2) that God would confirm that the divine Son of God had become incarnate in a specific individual human person, (3) that God would confirm this by an appropriate manifest miracle, (4) that the human person in whom the divine Son of God has become incarnate would claim to be the divine Son of God, (5) that the teaching and character of this human person would be consistent with what it would be reasonable to believe the teaching and character of God incarnate would be and the justified historical claims that (6) Jesus claimed to be the Son of God incarnate, (7) that his teaching and character were appropriate to God incarnate, and (8) that God raised Jesus from death, and thereby confirmed (9) that Jesus was the divine Son of God incarnate.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Lacy’s new book will encourage discussion and study as readers reflect on the thought-provoking points made within.
Consumers can purchase “An Argument for the Incarnation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Argument for the Incarnation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories