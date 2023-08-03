Roderick A. Johnson’s Newly Released "My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story" is a Poignant Story of Discovery and Growth in Christ
“My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roderick A. Johnson, is an enjoyable reflection on life’s blessings and challenges as the author delivers a reminiscent memoir.
New York, NY, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story”: a message of thankfulness and celebration of all God has provided. “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story” is the creation of published author, Roderick A. Johnson.
Johnson shares, “My Life Was Predestined by God is an encouragement to the readers that God sees you. He knows your every thought and every move that you make. Sometimes your plans may not go in the direction of your choice, your life may not be going the way you planned, and the thing that you desire to have is a lost cause—but hold on. Do not give up.
“In this book, you will see how God will give you the desires of your heart as he promised in his Word if you will let him. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever. I want you to know that if it matters to you, it matters to him. Paul said in Ephesians 1:11, 'In Him we were also chosen as God’s own, having been predestined according to the plan of Him who works out everything by the counsel of His will.' After reading this book, you will see that 'it is God who works in you to will and to act on behalf of his good purpose' (Philippians 2:3).
“God said to Jeremiah, 'I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born, I set you apart and appointed you' (Jeremiah 1:5).
“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope’ (Jeremiah 29:11).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roderick A. Johnson’s new book offers readers an intimate look into the author’s most cherished personal and spiritual memories.
Consumers can purchase “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “My Life Was Predestined by God is an encouragement to the readers that God sees you. He knows your every thought and every move that you make. Sometimes your plans may not go in the direction of your choice, your life may not be going the way you planned, and the thing that you desire to have is a lost cause—but hold on. Do not give up.
“In this book, you will see how God will give you the desires of your heart as he promised in his Word if you will let him. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever. I want you to know that if it matters to you, it matters to him. Paul said in Ephesians 1:11, 'In Him we were also chosen as God’s own, having been predestined according to the plan of Him who works out everything by the counsel of His will.' After reading this book, you will see that 'it is God who works in you to will and to act on behalf of his good purpose' (Philippians 2:3).
“God said to Jeremiah, 'I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born, I set you apart and appointed you' (Jeremiah 1:5).
“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope’ (Jeremiah 29:11).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roderick A. Johnson’s new book offers readers an intimate look into the author’s most cherished personal and spiritual memories.
Consumers can purchase “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life Was Predestined by God: My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories