Rebecca Henrich’s Newly Released "Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies" is a Compelling Adventure of Uncertainty and Shocking Secrets
“Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Henrich, is an exciting fantasy novel that takes readers to the heart of a mysterious kingdom with unexplained dangers and surprising twists of fate.
South Park, PA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies”: a vivid tale of family secrets and struggles for power. “Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies” is the creation of published author Rebecca Henrich.
Henrich shares, “'You’re really going to do this, aren’t you?' Marie asked.
“Worlds collide and morals are questioned when an unexpected guest arrives at the banquet table, seeking a mere morsel of sustenance to bring back home to her awaiting sister.
“'Yes. If I don’t come back tonight, you have to promise me that you’ll stay safe.'
“Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned when the alarm is sounded and Kiaran is forced to flee for her life, leaving her chance of a meal behind.
“'Be careful, Kiaran…'
“Upon her arrest, Kiaran begins to wonder if the soon-to-be queen of Anchonach really is who she claims to be as a sinister evil begins to plague the kingdom from all sides.
“Now alone in their woodland home, Marie paces the cave, struggling with the fear of her sister’s capture as the minutes and hours race by, until she realizes that her sister isn’t coming home.
“The glaring task that presents itself to her is clear: She has to save her.
“Secrets are revealed, unlikely friends are made, and identities are discovered, but one thing will always stay the same: a sisterly bond is one that can never be broken.
“Right?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Henrich’s new book will captivate imaginations as readers race to see what lies behind the walls of Anchonach Castle.
Consumers can purchase “Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scottish Sisters Twisted Destinies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
