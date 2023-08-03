Martha Elizabeth Mills’s Newly Released "God’s Loving Light" is a Message of Positivity and Encouragement of God’s Love
“God’s Loving Light,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Elizabeth Mills, shares a lighthearted reading experience that offers an uplifting break from the challenges and negativities of the modern world.
Jacksonville, FL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Loving Light”: a charming reminder of God’s love. “God’s Loving Light” is the creation of published author Martha Elizabeth Mills, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Florida.
Mills shares, “I feel that God’s Loving Light is an encouraging book to give to children and everyone as a true reminder of God’s love for them along with all of God’s creation. There is so much darkness and negativity around that we need to shine God’s loving light. Explaining what animals see in their everyday surroundings of God’s love can help us all to understand and enjoy the love we see God provides us all. May God be given the glory. Oh, what loving light and blessings we see when we open our lives to God’s will.
“My dear mama and our Christian family have certainly been a tremendous shining light for me throughout my many years already. I pray that all of you and yours will be able to see the miraculous blessings God has provided everywhere every day and night. Let us be filled with thanksgiving and God’s loving light. I love you, and of course, God does too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Elizabeth Mills’s new book will entertain the imagination and inspire upcoming generations in their pursuit of a fulfilling relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Loving Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Loving Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mills shares, “I feel that God’s Loving Light is an encouraging book to give to children and everyone as a true reminder of God’s love for them along with all of God’s creation. There is so much darkness and negativity around that we need to shine God’s loving light. Explaining what animals see in their everyday surroundings of God’s love can help us all to understand and enjoy the love we see God provides us all. May God be given the glory. Oh, what loving light and blessings we see when we open our lives to God’s will.
“My dear mama and our Christian family have certainly been a tremendous shining light for me throughout my many years already. I pray that all of you and yours will be able to see the miraculous blessings God has provided everywhere every day and night. Let us be filled with thanksgiving and God’s loving light. I love you, and of course, God does too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Elizabeth Mills’s new book will entertain the imagination and inspire upcoming generations in their pursuit of a fulfilling relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Loving Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Loving Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories