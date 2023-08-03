G. Brian Christie’s Newly Released "12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men" is an Inspiring Resource for Men Seeking Growth in Christ
“12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men,” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Brian Christie, shares a thoughtful discussion of key aspects of the modern man’s experiences and how to achieve a fulfilling connection with God.
Williamsburg, VA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men”: an informative resource for personal and group study. “12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men” is the creation of published author G. Brian Christie, a transactional lawyer, business executive, and company director who has preached and taught men’s Bible studies in churches in Texas, California, and Virginia over the past forty-five years.
Christie shares, “The 12 Marks of a Man of God draws a biblically balanced portrait of the aspirations of every Christian man. Marks 1–3 address our personal relationship with God, particularly how to have a regular quiet time and how to walk by the Spirit. A flourishing personal relationship with God is the essential foundation on which the other marks are built.
“Marks 4–6 focus squarely on the three primary challenges we men face on a daily basis: sexual temptation, money, and pride. Marks 7–9 address the critical areas of our words, our work, and our lifestyle. Marks 10–11 focus on our two key ministries: our families and our church. Mark 12 completes the portrait with a call to the indispensable character quality of perseverance.
“Each chapter can be read in about ten minutes—ideal for busy men. Read one chapter a day for twenty-one days as an individual study or use a chapter or two a week as part of a men’s Bible study group.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Brian Christie’s new book provides short but impactful messages perfect for daily reflection and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “12 Marks of a Man of God: Spiritual Growth for Men,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
