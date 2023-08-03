Patricia A. Daniel’s Newly Released "The Purple Swan" is an Engaging Juvenile Fiction That Encourages Readers to See with Their Hearts
“The Purple Swan,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia A. Daniel, is a captivating message of the importance of listening for God’s answer to our prayers and seeing the beauty that has been placed all throughout creation.
Raleigh, NC, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Purple Swan”: a charming inspirational for young minds. “The Purple Swan” is the creation of published author Patricia A. Daniel, who has retired after forty-one years as a corporate professional and now resides in North Carolina. She has three adult children, Jordyn Rodriguez, Justin Daniel, and Jeremy Daniel, one grandson, Azaiah Rodriguez and her dog, Duke, a 6 lb. Yorkie who thinks he’s a German shepherd.
Patricia shares, “The Purple Swan is based on a true story and is about a little boy named Patrick, who learns to see with his heart instead of his eyes. He learns this lesson when a black swan, which he at first ignores, mysteriously turns purple in a photograph. There are three key messages in The Purple Swan. First is that God has created each of us uniquely and beautifully. Second, we all need to see with our hearts, not our eyes, to recognize the beauty that God has placed in all of us and, finally, that God can answer our prayers in unexpected ways.
“In The Purple Swan, Patrick was given a second chance to correct his mistake. God is the God of second chances; however, He does expect us to learn from our mistakes. In The Purple Swan, we are reminded of God’s unending love and forgiveness. This story is sure to touch the heart of every reader.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia A. Daniel’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Ruth Palmer.
Consumers can purchase “The Purple Swan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Purple Swan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
