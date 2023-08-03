Christopher S. Kelley’s Newly Released "How to Thrive in Youth Ministry" is a Heartfelt Pastoral Resource for Those Called to Serve in Youth Ministry
“How to Thrive in Youth Ministry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher S. Kelley, is an honest examination of the highs and lows of serving the youth of one’s church community as key factors for success are examined.
Casa Grande, AZ, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How to Thrive in Youth Ministry”: an encouraging approach to helping upcoming spiritual leaders find success. “How to Thrive in Youth Ministry” is the creation of published author Christopher S. Kelley, a dedicated husband and father of two adult children who has spent fifteen years involved in youth ministry. Chris received his Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies with a concentration in systematic theology from Trinity College of the Bible and Theological Seminary and his bachelors of business administration with a concentration in organizational leadership from Brandman University.
Kelley shares, “Youth ministry is one of the most emotionally charged and rewarding ministries one can be called to. It may also be the most difficult and frustrating ministry you find yourself in. Dealing with pastors, parents, and parishioners, youth ministry is filled with challenges that many youth pastors are not equipped to handle—questions they can’t answer, situations they are not prepared for, expectations they are unaware they must meet.
“As it is common in the modern church to appoint first and train later, this resource offers a bridge between the two. It is a book that deals with many of the challenges of youth ministry, providing insight and direction where none might be offered. It is a collection of lessons learned the hard way so you don’t have to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher S. Kelley’s new book is an honest discussion of challenges and blessings in the lessons found over the course of nearly two decades of service.
Consumers can purchase “How to Thrive in Youth Ministry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Thrive in Youth Ministry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
