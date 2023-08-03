Shundra Bartee’s New Book, "September 3rd: Book One," is an Impactful Memoir That Empowers Readers with the Author’s Story of Resilience and Perseverance
Pompano Beach, FL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shundra Bartee has completed her most recent book, “September 3rd: Book One”: a captivating memoir that reminds readers of the power of progress.
The compelling work shares the story of how the author grew up without her father. Nothing was done overnight, and a lot of anger still sticks with her, but today, she is happier than she was yesterday.
Bartee writes, “Kind of crazy but, as I grew up, I had to be beaten the wrong way by my daddy while my mom just watched. I prayed and asked God to let me die so that I can be reborn again to a White family. For whatever reason, I thought that White people don’t hit their children in the face with anything that they find. And that hit them with no explanation. My mom owned a restaurant that I was forced to work in when I was in middle school, of course, by my dad. One day, a guy came in for whatever reason I simply cannot remember. But by the time my mom walked in, my dad was beating me for no reason at all. The only thing I could remember was spinning around on the barstool like kids do.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shundra Bartee’s book is a story of overcoming countless obstacles to thrive in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “September 3rd: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
The compelling work shares the story of how the author grew up without her father. Nothing was done overnight, and a lot of anger still sticks with her, but today, she is happier than she was yesterday.
Bartee writes, “Kind of crazy but, as I grew up, I had to be beaten the wrong way by my daddy while my mom just watched. I prayed and asked God to let me die so that I can be reborn again to a White family. For whatever reason, I thought that White people don’t hit their children in the face with anything that they find. And that hit them with no explanation. My mom owned a restaurant that I was forced to work in when I was in middle school, of course, by my dad. One day, a guy came in for whatever reason I simply cannot remember. But by the time my mom walked in, my dad was beating me for no reason at all. The only thing I could remember was spinning around on the barstool like kids do.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shundra Bartee’s book is a story of overcoming countless obstacles to thrive in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “September 3rd: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories