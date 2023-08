Shundra Bartee’s New Book, "September 3rd: Book One," is an Impactful Memoir That Empowers Readers with the Author’s Story of Resilience and Perseverance

Pompano Beach, FL, August 03, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Fulton Books author Shundra Bartee has completed her most recent book, “September 3rd: Book One”: a captivating memoir that reminds readers of the power of progress.The compelling work shares the story of how the author grew up without her father. Nothing was done overnight, and a lot of anger still sticks with her, but today, she is happier than she was yesterday.Bartee writes, “Kind of crazy but, as I grew up, I had to be beaten the wrong way by my daddy while my mom just watched. I prayed and asked God to let me die so that I can be reborn again to a White family. For whatever reason, I thought that White people don’t hit their children in the face with anything that they find. And that hit them with no explanation. My mom owned a restaurant that I was forced to work in when I was in middle school, of course, by my dad. One day, a guy came in for whatever reason I simply cannot remember. But by the time my mom walked in, my dad was beating me for no reason at all. The only thing I could remember was spinning around on the barstool like kids do.”Published by Fulton Books, Shundra Bartee’s book is a story of overcoming countless obstacles to thrive in life.Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “September 3rd: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.