Betsy Criado’s New Book, "The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug," Follows a Ladybug Who Sets Out to Help Her Friend After Something Disastrous Happens to Him
Fairmont, WV, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Betsy Criado, who holds a master’s degree in communication and Reading Specialization for grades K-12, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug”: a captivating story of friendship that centers around Lucy, a ladybug who does all she can to help her friend, a spider named Sammy, after all of his personal belongings are stolen.
For thirty-five years, author Betsy Criado worked as a teacher, specializing in English, speech, and drama, and also worked as a Reading Specialist. Criado taught Advanced Placement English and Literature in grade 12 and English in grade 12 for fifteen years, as well as eighth-grade English at a local middle school. Currently, Criado lives in a small community in the beautiful hills of North Central West Virginia, and in her spare time enjoys playing tennis and swimming, reading, working out, and taking boat rides on the Tygart Valley River.
“‘The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug’ and her friend Sammy the Spider is to teach young children about good, honesty, and trustfulness,” writes Criado. “The adventure takes the reader step by step to show that actions have consequences. The book takes one through several endeavors trying to recover Sammy the Spider’s personal items and in doing so shows how truthfulness, goodness, and honesty play an important part in our lives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Betsy Criado’s book is a beautiful story of friends standing together in order to right a grievous injustice and reveals to readers just how important being truthful and treating others with kindness and respect is. With vibrant artwork to help bring Criado’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug” is sure to delight readers of all ages and remain with them long after its charming conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Lucy the Ladybug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
