Rob Jensen’s New Book, "No Goodbyes," Centers Around an Attorney Who Risks His Entire World After Taking on a Client Whose Case Ends Up Being More Than He Bargained for
Voorhees, NJ, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Rob Jensen, has completed his debut novel, “No Goodbyes”: a gripping story that centers around a middle-aged attorney facing a mid-life crisis whose latest client leads him down a dangerous path that could cost him everything.
A practicing attorney for over twenty-five years, author Rob Jensen has spent most of his legal career prosecuting or defending criminal cases in federal and state courts. Originally from outside of Philadelphia, the author currently resides with his wife, son, and dogs in South Jersey.
Jensen writes, “Michael Graman is a middle-aged attorney with a life that never lived up to his dreams. He has a struggling practice, a failing marriage, and his youth is gone. Against his better judgment, Michael accepts a mysterious new client who offers him a chance at fast money. But Michael soon finds himself entangled in a web of deceit, revenge, and murder that threatens to destroy him and everyone he loves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rob Jensen’s book is a mesmerizing thriller that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Michael’s journey into the underworld is a spellbinding novel that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “No Goodbyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
