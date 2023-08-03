Wendy Spruill’s New Book, "Secrets," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Seeks Out Help from Her Friends After Revealing She Has Been Keeping a Troublesome Secret
Fayetteville, NC, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wendy Spruill, an army veteran, an ordained minister, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Secrets”: an important tale about a thirteen-year-old who is afraid to tell her family a secret she has been harboring in fear of her family being hurt and separating.
A native of Merry Hill, North Carolina, author Wendy Spruill received a Bachelor of Science degree from Fayetteville State University and was a member of the US Army. After working in the field of business for a number of years, Spruill decided to follow her passion for the safety and well-being of children and pursued an entirely different career path as a Child Protective Service social worker, though has since retired.
“Secret” follows Willa, a young girl who is preparing for a sleep-over to celebrate her thirteenth birthday. While the party starts out as a success, Willa has an important talk with her friends about a difficult secret she has been told to keep or else her family might be harmed. As she opens up to her friends, they all encourage Willa to tell her mother her secret in order to get the help she needs.
Published by Fulton Books, Wendy Spruill’s book is a powerful tale that encourages readers of all ages to know when to seek out help from a parent, a teacher, or other trusted adult in their life with certain problems they themselves can’t handle on their own, no matter what anyone else says. Inspired by the author’s desire to help children across the globe, “Secrets” is a poignant and eye-opening story dedicated to those who have suffered and been forced to keep their own secrets out of fear and shame.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A native of Merry Hill, North Carolina, author Wendy Spruill received a Bachelor of Science degree from Fayetteville State University and was a member of the US Army. After working in the field of business for a number of years, Spruill decided to follow her passion for the safety and well-being of children and pursued an entirely different career path as a Child Protective Service social worker, though has since retired.
“Secret” follows Willa, a young girl who is preparing for a sleep-over to celebrate her thirteenth birthday. While the party starts out as a success, Willa has an important talk with her friends about a difficult secret she has been told to keep or else her family might be harmed. As she opens up to her friends, they all encourage Willa to tell her mother her secret in order to get the help she needs.
Published by Fulton Books, Wendy Spruill’s book is a powerful tale that encourages readers of all ages to know when to seek out help from a parent, a teacher, or other trusted adult in their life with certain problems they themselves can’t handle on their own, no matter what anyone else says. Inspired by the author’s desire to help children across the globe, “Secrets” is a poignant and eye-opening story dedicated to those who have suffered and been forced to keep their own secrets out of fear and shame.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories