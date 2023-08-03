Author Nathan S. Allred’s New Book, "SUITS," is a Thrilling Tale of One Woman's Search for the Truth in a World Where a Virus Has Destroyed Most of Humanity's Way of Life

Recent release “SUITS,” from Covenant Books author Nathan S. Allred, is a gripping science-fiction novel that follows Julie Walsh, a young woman living in a world that has been overrun by a deadly virus and humans are forced to wear high-tech suits to protect themselves from illness. All seems perfect until Julie is pulled into an ongoing struggle that will leave her questioning her entire world.