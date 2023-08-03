Author Nathan S. Allred’s New Book, "SUITS," is a Thrilling Tale of One Woman's Search for the Truth in a World Where a Virus Has Destroyed Most of Humanity's Way of Life
Recent release “SUITS,” from Covenant Books author Nathan S. Allred, is a gripping science-fiction novel that follows Julie Walsh, a young woman living in a world that has been overrun by a deadly virus and humans are forced to wear high-tech suits to protect themselves from illness. All seems perfect until Julie is pulled into an ongoing struggle that will leave her questioning her entire world.
Lubbock, TX, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nathan S. Allred, a dedicated husband and father whose driving values are his family and his faith and duty in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has completed his new book, “SUITS”: a captivating story of a young woman who must search for the truth in a world ravaged by a disease that can only be kept at bay by high-tech suits.
Allred writes, “Julie Walsh wanted to help people. But her life was overturned from the start when a virus took over and destroyed most of the world. Society stayed intact, thanks to the survivors and the technology of the suits. Fast-forward fifteen years and Julie is forced into a situation where she must question all that she understood and loved.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nathan S. Allred’s new book is a fascinating and riveting story that will capture the imaginations of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page. As Julie inches closer to discovering a terrible secret that will leave her questioning everything she’s ever known, will she be able to take the leap into a new world, or remain within the safe lies she and others have been fed their whole lives?
Thought-provoking and full of suspense, “SUITS” will take readers on an unforgettable journey, keeping them desperate as Julie’s story slowly unravels.
Readers can purchase “SUITS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
