Author Brenson Kingren’s New Book, "Remember the Sabbath," Encourages Readers to Find Peace and Truth in the Everlasting and Eternal Word of God
Recent release “Remember the Sabbath,” from Covenant Books author Brenson Kingren, guides readers into truth by the scriptures of the Living God and the commandments of God to strengthen their spirituality.
Naubinway, MI, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenson Kingren, a lay preacher and follower of Jesus of Nazareth in the Way, has completed his new book, “Remember the Sabbath”: a spiritually strengthening work that offers valuable guidance to readers seeking connection to God through scripture.
Author Brenson Kingren has, like most people, struggles in life and has blessings and curses due to choices made in life along the way. In his sixties now, Brenson has a better part of life behind him and is looking to that glorious day of the Lord. Many ups and downs in life and lessons learned have opened his mind and heart up more and more to the leading of God, of which this book is a result. Therefore, this book is to the glory of God and no other, because the author feels that it was a gift from God for His glory to turn people from error back to His ways, commandments, and blessings.
Brenson writes, “This passage of scripture is probably the best explanation of obedience to the commandments and ordinances that are the Old Testament found in the New Testament that there is. The repercussions of following after the flesh, ignoring the Spirit’s leading to follow God’s commands, is quite evident in this passage as well. To satisfy and feed the flesh is death; but to follow after the Spirit of God, putting to death the fleshly desires, is life, which is following the commandments of God by listening to the leading of the Holy Spirit, which will produce the fruit of the Spirit within us and through us to be shown outwardly. In other words, we uphold the commandments of God through the Spirit and not by the flesh, which is works. Salvation is a free gift of God and cannot be earned. It’s a constant internal struggle and outward battle to subdue the flesh and follow the Spirit of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenson Kingren’s new book inspires readers to pray for God to open their hearts, minds, souls, and spirits to Him, leading them into the truth of His word and obedience to Him.
Readers can purchase “Remember the Sabbath” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
