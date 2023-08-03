Author Fernando Rosal Gonzalez’s New Book, "The Right Ladder and Other Stories," Explores the Difficulties That Young People of All Walks of Life Face Every Day

Recent release “The Right Ladder and Other Stories,” from Covenant Books author Fernando Rosal Gonzalez, is a heartfelt and poignant compilation of short stories that follow the lives of different children and preteens as they encounter tough questions in their lives and try to do the right thing when faced with a difficult decision.