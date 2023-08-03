Author Fernando Rosal Gonzalez’s New Book, "The Right Ladder and Other Stories," Explores the Difficulties That Young People of All Walks of Life Face Every Day
Recent release “The Right Ladder and Other Stories,” from Covenant Books author Fernando Rosal Gonzalez, is a heartfelt and poignant compilation of short stories that follow the lives of different children and preteens as they encounter tough questions in their lives and try to do the right thing when faced with a difficult decision.
Daly City, CA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fernando Rosal Gonzalez, a prolific author of children’s and young-adult stories, has completed his new book, “The Right Ladder and Other Stories”: a compelling assortment of short stories that center around the lives of young teens and children as they navigate difficult situations in their lives.
Author Fernando Rosal Gonzalez has had his children’s stories recognized by the Philippine Board on Books for Young People, the Salanga Writer’s Prize, the Romeo Forbes Children’s Story Writing Competition, and the National Book Development Board, among others. His young-adult high-fantasy novel “Ang Tungkod ni Sixtha” (The Rod of Sixtha) was honored with the Lampara Prize in 2022, and he is also the creator and head writer of the TV children’s program “Oyayi,” co-produced by the National Council for Children’s Television and the Christian Broadcasting Network Asia. Currently, Gonzalez resides in Daly City, California, with his wife, Josephine, and their two children, Tiara Ysabelle and Ivan Zion.
“What happens when kids find themselves in situations where adults are absent, and they need to come up with make-or-break decisions?” writes Gonzalez. “Zig, who used to be everyone’s favorite child video star, is now feeling some discomfort when her aunt wants to get her to be an actor for her school project. Tiara, a playful girl, has been given choices by a strange creature named Or. Curious Atoy ends up meeting two mysterious dinosaurs when he visits his grandparents’ quaint abode. Ada, whom her friends tease as a giant, meets an unannounced visitor at their home that sends her young world upside down. Katrina, determined to buy a doll, still needs 75 cents, and contemplates talking to the grumpy cashier. And then there is Chris, a young man who lives on an isolated island, who aims to reach the Tall House but needs the right ladder to reach the top.
“An eclectic collection of stories that show children and pre-teens with different backgrounds and persuasion caught in a dilemma of confronting hard questions, ‘The Right Ladder and Other Stories’ promises to bring you to different worlds and will also challenge your perception about making the right choices.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fernando Rosal Gonzalez’s new book will allow readers of all ages to connect with each character and learn from their choices as they discover each tale. With vibrant artwork by the author’s daughter Tiara Ysabelle to help bring each entry to life, “The Right Ladder and Other Stories” is sure to encourage and inspire young readers, staying with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Right Ladder and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
