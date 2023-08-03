Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5," Follows the Author's One-Year-Old Granddaughter and Her Impressive Cognitive Abilities

Recent release “The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5,” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry, is an adorable tale that centers around Brooklyn, the author's granddaughter, and the remarkable skills she possesses despite being only one year old. Throughout Linda's tale, readers will discover all that young toddlers can do with the proper encouragement and environment.