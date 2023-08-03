Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5," Follows the Author's One-Year-Old Granddaughter and Her Impressive Cognitive Abilities
Recent release “The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5,” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry, is an adorable tale that centers around Brooklyn, the author's granddaughter, and the remarkable skills she possesses despite being only one year old. Throughout Linda's tale, readers will discover all that young toddlers can do with the proper encouragement and environment.
Reynoldsburg, OH, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda M. Berry has completed her new book, “The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5”: a charming tale that follows the daily life of the author’s granddaughter and reveals the incredible abilities and skills she possesses that she has developed over the course of her first year on Earth as a toddler.
A graduate of Ashland University, author Linda M. Berry attended Tiffin University for her master’s degree and completed doctoral courses at North Central University. Before her retirement, Linda spent years working at the Army National Guard and the state of Ohio as a parole officer and the Department of Developmental Disabilities. Beyond her professional career, the author’s volunteer work is extensive, and in her spare time, she likes gardening, traveling, and attending events of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Before the pandemic, Linda worked as a substitute teacher in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and she currently attends church in Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta, Ohio; and Williamsport, Ohio.
Linda writes, “‘The Magnificent One’ depicts the life of [my] granddaughter, Brooklyn Berry, and understanding of the cognitive skills of toddlers, particularly of Brooklyn at the age of one whose talents are considered magnificent. One-year-olds possess abilities to go beyond reproach when family members are positive and interactive. The first year illustrates how paying attention to family and friends also helps develop skills. This book is the first of five in a series. Each year, it will be demonstrated how toddlers and families interact while introducing cognitive skills. This book is for all parents, caretakers, family members, and everyone who interacts with one-year-old children. Now it’s time to sit back and have some fun with Brooklyn, ‘the magnificent one.’”
This dynamic, simple series will prepare all children ages one through five for kindergarten. Teachers, parents, college professors, and caregivers can implement these techniques to include children with developmental disabilities.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda M. Berry’s new book will help readers discover all that one-year-old children can do while still having fun, from counting to learning the ABCs. With vibrant artwork to help bring Linda’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “The Magnificent One” and revisit the exciting story of Brooklyn’s adventures over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Magnificent One: Book 1 of 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
