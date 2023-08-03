Author Mary Christine Shields’s New Book, "Even There," is an Assortment of Stories That Reflect Upon God's Incredible Glory That He Provides to His Faithful Children
Recent release “Even There,” from Covenant Books author Mary Christine Shields, is a powerful and captivating series of short stories that reveal the glory God can bestow unto those who follow him and place their faith and futures in his hands. Utilizing her incredible gift of writing given to her by the Lord, Shields offers up her talents in order to bring together her readers in praise of God.
Moyie Springs, ID, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Christine Shields, who resides in northern Idaho with her husband, Jerry, and their little black cocker spaniel, Winnie the Pooh, has completed her new book, “Even There”: a compelling series of stories that reveal the glory of God and show the wonderful mercies and blessings he has bestowed upon his children.
Following her graduation from high school in East Wenatchee, Washington, author Mary Christine Shields picked up a few college courses over the years to further her education. She has always had a passion for writing, and in her spare time, she quilts, reads voraciously, does embroidery, and works in her garden. Although not blessed with children of her own, the author has nephews whom she loves dearly as well as an amazing collection of friends who bring incredible joy into her life. Shields feels that when all is said and done, enduring love is all that matters as well as abiding faith in God and his provisions for us.
“‘Even There’ is a book of short stories inspired by the love of God,” shares Shields. “It is meant to bring the reader glimpses of courage and faith as it relates to instances of God’s amazing care in the everyday moments of our lives. It is hoped that we all look for defining happenings like this in our own lives. It is said that if we don’t look for something, we will never find it, or as Jesus told us, ‘Seek and ye shall find.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Christine Shields’s new book weaves a poignant journey that will help readers of all backgrounds forge a stronger relationship with the Lord and help them to realize all the wonderful blessings he can offer to those who accept his teachings into their hearts. Through her writings, Shields aims to enlighten readers to the goodness that God provides, and how his grace and presence in one’s life can impact each and every day they encounter.
Readers can purchase “Even There” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
