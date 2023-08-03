Author Mary Christine Shields’s New Book, "Even There," is an Assortment of Stories That Reflect Upon God's Incredible Glory That He Provides to His Faithful Children

Recent release “Even There,” from Covenant Books author Mary Christine Shields, is a powerful and captivating series of short stories that reveal the glory God can bestow unto those who follow him and place their faith and futures in his hands. Utilizing her incredible gift of writing given to her by the Lord, Shields offers up her talents in order to bring together her readers in praise of God.