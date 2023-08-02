New Platform Tampa Bay Caregiving, Empowers Family Caregivers and Seniors Across Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Caregiving is a new innovative platform for family caregivers and seniors, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that simplifies access to invaluable information, services, and community support. Designed to empower family caregivers with the resources they need to support their caregiving journey while also promoting healthy lifestyle habits and self-care behaviors that support overall well-being to prevent caregiver burnout and reduce chronic disease.
Tampa Bay, FL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This month marks a significant milestone in the journey of enhancing caregiver support for local family caregivers and seniors as nationally recognized caregiver advocate, former USF Adjunct Professor, and founder of Yoga4Caregivers, Jennifer Henius, LCSW launches Tampa Bay Caregiving (www.tampacaregiving.com), an innovative platform committed to empowering family caregivers and seniors across Tampa Bay.
According to 2020 statistics from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, there are an estimated 53 million family caregivers across the U.S., with women comprising 61%. Caregiving is a heavy burden for families across the state of Florida with nearly 3 million unpaid adult family caregivers who provide an estimated $40 billion in care according to AARP. Many caregivers are working full-time and raising children (“sandwich caregivers”) who are struggling to balance the demands of work with the stresses of caregiving which can lead to poor physical and mental health.
Tampa Bay Caregiving emerges as an innovative platform for family caregivers of all ages, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that simplifies access to invaluable information, services, and community support. The platform is designed to empower family caregivers with the resources they need to support their caregiving journey while also promoting healthy lifestyle habits and self-care behaviors that support overall well-being to prevent caregiver burnout and reduce the risk of chronic disease such as depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease and more.
“Our mission is to provide a seamless connection to vital information and essential resources that will transform the caregiving journey into one of knowledge, support, and enhanced well-being,” said Jennifer Henius, the Founder and CEO. "Tampa Bay has a high population of people aged 65 and older and is projected to increase significantly over the next 10 years as we continue to have a daily influx of new older residents and baby boomers who want to age into retirement here. The demand on families and friends to care for older adults is going to increase exponentially and they are going to need more supports, that’s where Tampa Bay Caregiving steps in with a wealth of resources and supports.”
Tampa Bay Caregiving's launch marks a transformative moment in the caregiver support landscape, paving the way for enhanced caregiving and healthy aging support. Small businesses and organizations who serve caregivers and seniors are urged to explore sponsorship opportunities with Tampa Bay Caregiving, as partners in empowering the health and well-being of caregivers and seniors across Tampa Bay.
For more information, please visit www.tampacaregiving.com or reach out to Jennifer Henius, LCSW on LinkedIn.
Contact
Jennifer Henius, LCSW
www.tampacaregiving.com
Connect with Jennifer Henius on LinkedIn and follow her on social media @yoga4caregivers.
Meet Tampa Bay Caregiving's Publisher Jennifer Henius, LCSW
Jennifer Henius, LCSW is a nationally recognized caregiver advocate, media commentator, and social impact entrepreneur passionate about empowering caregiver whole health for healthy aging.
