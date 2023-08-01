Artplex Gallery is Thrilled to Present Fluid Histories: Culture & Style Featuring the Remarkable Talents of Juana Céspedes and Carlos Gamez de Francisco

This captivating showcase invites visitors to embark on a thought-provoking journey through a rich tapestry of cultural and stylistic narratives as interpreted by these two visionary artists. Through their distinct mediums, Céspedes and Gamez de Francisco weave together a captivating visual narrative that transcends boundaries and challenges conventional notions of art.