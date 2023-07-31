Aheesa™ Receives Government’s Support Under the Semiconindia futureDESIGN DLI Scheme

Aheesa Digital Innovations: Selected for Prestigious Design Linked Incentive Scheme by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India and was announced in Semicon India 2023 in presence of Honorable Minister of State Shri. Rajeev Chandrashekar.