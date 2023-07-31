Aheesa™ Receives Government’s Support Under the Semiconindia futureDESIGN DLI Scheme
Aheesa Digital Innovations: Selected for Prestigious Design Linked Incentive Scheme by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India and was announced in Semicon India 2023 in presence of Honorable Minister of State Shri. Rajeev Chandrashekar.
Chennai, India, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aheesa Digital, a prominent Chennai based semiconductor design company, has achieved a momentous milestone by being chosen under the esteemed Design Linked Incentive Scheme by the Government of India. The company's remarkable work in designing the 1st SoC silicon of Vihaan series addressing GPON/EPON has garnered widespread recognition, signalling a significant advancement in the Indian semiconductor industry.
The founders, Shri. Sukha Ranjan Ghosh, Shri. Anil Raj Thulasidas, and Shri. Sridharan Mani, have been the driving force behind Aheesa's success, investing their passion and dedication into this project from its inception. Overcoming numerous challenges and nurturing a startup company to its current success is a testament to their visionary leadership.
"We are truly humbled and delighted to be selected for the Design Linked Incentive Scheme. This recognition underscores the hard work and innovation put forth by our exceptional team," said Sukha, co-founder of Aheesa Digital.
The journey has been both challenging and inspiring. Aheesa Digital's commitment to excellence and ability to motivate the team has been exemplary, leading to the realisation of this exceptional achievement.
As Aheesa Digital enters the next phase of this ambitious project, the focus now shifts to deliver the project. Delivering the GPON SOC is a formidable task, but with the firm belief of the experience stakeholders and the passion that drives the team, it is indeed attainable.
The founders, Shri. Sukha Ranjan Ghosh, Shri. Anil Raj Thulasidas, and Shri. Sridharan Mani, have been the driving force behind Aheesa's success, investing their passion and dedication into this project from its inception. Overcoming numerous challenges and nurturing a startup company to its current success is a testament to their visionary leadership.
"We are truly humbled and delighted to be selected for the Design Linked Incentive Scheme. This recognition underscores the hard work and innovation put forth by our exceptional team," said Sukha, co-founder of Aheesa Digital.
The journey has been both challenging and inspiring. Aheesa Digital's commitment to excellence and ability to motivate the team has been exemplary, leading to the realisation of this exceptional achievement.
As Aheesa Digital enters the next phase of this ambitious project, the focus now shifts to deliver the project. Delivering the GPON SOC is a formidable task, but with the firm belief of the experience stakeholders and the passion that drives the team, it is indeed attainable.
Contact
Aheesa Digital Innovations Private LimitedContact
Sam Ramachandran
+91 99401 98242
aheesa.com
Sam Ramachandran
+91 99401 98242
aheesa.com
Categories