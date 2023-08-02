Playwrights’ Round Table Presents Summer Shorts: an Original Short Play Showcase
Orlando, FL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Playwrights’ Round Table will present the latest edition of its longest-running production, Summer Shorts, featuring eight new plays by a mix of local and national playwrights.
Shows will be held at the Orlando Shakes (812 E Rollins St.) on August 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 8 pm, with Sunday matinees on August 13 and 20 at 3 pm. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, students, and military with ID, and $10 for theme park employees with ID.
The showcase will feature a variety of original plays, including:
A Sign is a Sign - Journet really needs to be needed, and may find it with a sign. Written by Peter Dakutis and directed by Chuck Dent.
Benevolence of the Universe - She's lost her sheep again. But this time, the law is a little skeptical. Written by Dan Borengasser and directed by J. Anthony D'Aguiar.
Some are Welcome Here - Some are not. The trouble is in deciding who. Written by Hank Kimmel and directed by Andy Gonzalez.
An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah - Abraham's son Isaac is a little miffed that his Dad just tried to off him in the name of the Lord. Written by John Bavoso and directed by J. Scott Berry.
Monster Talent - Just another chaotic day at the Monster Talent Agency. Written by Bill Brohaugh and Lisa Holt, and directed by Dave Fremland
Good Medicine - At a reunion, two old friends discover new things about each other. Written by Sylvia Ashby and directed by Sally Daykin.
Dinner Date - Love can be strange, especially when you're trying to break up. Written by Jena Rashid and directed by Katherine Stevens
Captive - A clueless couple finds themselves "vacationing" on a criminal mastermind's island. Written by Marc Cosgrove and directed by Roswell Strauss.
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
Get your tickets here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/6849/event/1337292
Shows will be held at the Orlando Shakes (812 E Rollins St.) on August 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 8 pm, with Sunday matinees on August 13 and 20 at 3 pm. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, students, and military with ID, and $10 for theme park employees with ID.
The showcase will feature a variety of original plays, including:
A Sign is a Sign - Journet really needs to be needed, and may find it with a sign. Written by Peter Dakutis and directed by Chuck Dent.
Benevolence of the Universe - She's lost her sheep again. But this time, the law is a little skeptical. Written by Dan Borengasser and directed by J. Anthony D'Aguiar.
Some are Welcome Here - Some are not. The trouble is in deciding who. Written by Hank Kimmel and directed by Andy Gonzalez.
An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah - Abraham's son Isaac is a little miffed that his Dad just tried to off him in the name of the Lord. Written by John Bavoso and directed by J. Scott Berry.
Monster Talent - Just another chaotic day at the Monster Talent Agency. Written by Bill Brohaugh and Lisa Holt, and directed by Dave Fremland
Good Medicine - At a reunion, two old friends discover new things about each other. Written by Sylvia Ashby and directed by Sally Daykin.
Dinner Date - Love can be strange, especially when you're trying to break up. Written by Jena Rashid and directed by Katherine Stevens
Captive - A clueless couple finds themselves "vacationing" on a criminal mastermind's island. Written by Marc Cosgrove and directed by Roswell Strauss.
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
Get your tickets here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/6849/event/1337292
Contact
Playwrights' Round TableContact
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
theprt.com
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
theprt.com
Categories