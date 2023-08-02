DecenterAds Explores Partnerships and Trends in APAC Ad Landscape at DMEXCO 2023
DecenterAds - one-stop programmatic advertising platform based in Singapore, is thrilled to announce its participation in DMEXCO 2023, Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference in the vibrant city of Cologne.
New York, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The event promises to bring together prominent players from the advertising industry, including the leaders of the APAC region. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry thought leaders, including speakers from Taboola, TikTok, The Trade Desk, and Magnite, as they share their expertise and vision for the future of digital ad marketing.
"We are excited to be part of DMEXCO 2023 and collaborate with top-notch Asia-Pacific region experts during the event," said Veronika, CEO at DecenterAds. "It's a fantastic chance to discuss digital ad marketing trends, share insights, and explore partnership opportunities that will shape the future of our industry."
DecenterAds is committed to actively promoting its existing offerings while tailoring new services to meet the specific needs of local brands and agencies in the Asia Pacific region. With an impressive track record spanning 10 years in leadership roles in global multinational corporations, Veronika has a wealth of experience in driving revenue growth.
DecenterAds looks forward to engaging in stimulating discussions about these trends and more at DMEXCO 2023.
