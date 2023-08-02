xSuite Benelux Joins the S/4HANA Day 2023
Clean-core approach facilitates smooth transition to new SAP product generation, demonstrated by accounts payable invoice automation on SAP BTP.
Maastricht, Netherlands, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At the S/4HANA Day taking place on 12 September 2023 in Machelen, Belgian, SAP user group SAPience will inform visitors about the latest product developments in the context of SAP S/4HANA. xSuite Benelux BV from Maastricht/NL, subsidiary of the German software manufacturer xSuite Group, will give a presentation at the meeting. Product Manager Mehrnaz Lotfali and Manager Professional Services Bewar Saado will explain how “Keeping Your Core Clean Through Intelligent Accounts Payable Automation” allows companies to consistently adopt the clean core principle without having to do away with accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) in S/4HANA.
All SAP user companies are facing the transition to the new product generation in the foreseeable future. SAP encourages its customers to replace previous individual SAP landscapes based on user exits with a “clean core” characterized by standardization. The SAP Business Technology Platform, which SAP envisions as the future foundation for SAP business processes, is the ideal solution to enable customized processes to run there as well.
xSuite has implemented solutions on the SAP BTP, such as a supplier portal and in mid-2023 a process for accounts payable invoice automation, which was released at the SAPPHIRE conference in Orlando. Both solutions are suitable for any S/4HANA operating model: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Cloud Private Edition and on-premises installations. This provides SAP user companies with maximum flexibility and streamlines the migration. The manufacturer will provide insight into the solutions’ operating principle at S/4HANA Day 2023.
The presentation will primarily focus on xSuite solutions built for the SAP BTP. Among other things, these simplify digital supplier communication via a Business Partner Portal as a central platform for P2P processes. xSuite is an established provider of APIA solutions for the SAP market with strong expertise in the areas of e-invoicing, AI in invoice processing and holistic P2P processes.
Event information:
S/4HANA Day 2023
Address: SAP Belgium Office, Hermeslaan 9, 1831 Machelen, Belgium
Registration and further information: https://sapience.be/s-4hana-day/
Presentation xSuite:
Titel: “Keeping Your Core Clean Through Intelligent Accounts Payable Automation”
Room: Tintin
Time: 11:00-11:45h
Hans Willems
+31 (43) 760 01-20
www.xsuite.com
