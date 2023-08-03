Author Edward Waples, Jr.’s New Book, "The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga," is the First in a Series of Poetic Tales Set in a Mystical and Terrifying World

Recent release “The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga,” from Page Publishing author Edward Waples, Jr., is an evocative and lyrical journey into a beautiful land and a peaceful populace under siege by monstrous creatures in thrall to an evil snake god bent on the annihilation of Vreene. Will a hero appear in time to save the helpless inhabitants from near-certain extinction?