Author Edward Waples, Jr.’s New Book, "The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga," is the First in a Series of Poetic Tales Set in a Mystical and Terrifying World
Recent release “The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga,” from Page Publishing author Edward Waples, Jr., is an evocative and lyrical journey into a beautiful land and a peaceful populace under siege by monstrous creatures in thrall to an evil snake god bent on the annihilation of Vreene. Will a hero appear in time to save the helpless inhabitants from near-certain extinction?
Eureka, CA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Waples, Jr., a married father of four, proud great-grandfather, ordained minister, and former recording and touring musician, multi-instrumentalist, music teacher, and music composer/arranger who has worked in the broadcast industry as an “on-air radio personality” before embarking on a twenty-three-year career as a registered nurse near his home in Eureka, California, has completed his new book, “The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga”: a compelling poetic work that keeps the pages turning until its suspenseful conclusion.
The World of Vreene is an eerie, cold, and yet breathtakingly beautiful place. Its strange, forest-like landscape is home to its equally strange docile and primitive inhabitants. With their peaceful civilization under threat of certain extinction by alien cannibalistic monsters that worship an evil snake god, they need heroes! Fast! Have their desperate prayers to the ancient gods finally been heard and answered? And just who or what is the handsome, tall, off-world stranger with erased memories that has suddenly appeared in their midst? Is he their salvation or a harbinger of their certain doom? Prepare yourself for a joy ride of plot twists and turns!
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Waples, Jr.’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry and fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Story of Vreene: The Andoc Prime Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
