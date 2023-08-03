Author Peter Hartgraves’s New Book, "I’ve Got COVID-19," is an Engaging Story That Explains the Coronavirus to Children in a Non-Threatening and Understandable Way
Recent release “I’ve Got COVID-19,” from Page Publishing author Peter Hartgraves, introduces Rodney, who starts off by telling the reader that he has the COVID-19 virus. He discusses the symptoms and what it means to be asymptomatic.
Granbury, TX, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peter Hartgraves, an educator, has completed his new book, “I’ve Got COVID-19”: an educational children’s book that discusses COVID-19 in a straightforward, easy-to-understand way.
Author Peter Hartgraves began his career as a band director after getting a degree in music education from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He then completed his master’s degree in counseling and guidance from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, and became a school counselor. After twenty-nine years of serving in the Texas public schools, he retired and now enjoys writing children’s stories to assist our children in understanding and celebrating the differences we all share. His lifelong dream is to help our youth understand that learning is something that should be enjoyed and not suffered.
Hartgraves writes, “I got it from a friend who got it from his dad, who travels around the country for his job. All kids can get COVID-19 but not as not much as the grown-ups, and we usually don’t get as sick. But we can get it.”
He continues, “When kids get the virus, they might have a fever, they might cough, their feet and hands might turn red or blue, and they might get a sore throat, stomachache, or headache.”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Hartgraves’s informative tale also discusses ways to prevent getting the COVID-19 virus. Rodney talks about what COVID-19 is and the symptoms and current treatment options of the virus. He also talks about what people should do if they get infected.
Readers who wish to experience this timely work can purchase “I’ve Got COVID-19” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
