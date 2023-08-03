Author Peter Hartgraves’s New Book, "I’ve Got COVID-19," is an Engaging Story That Explains the Coronavirus to Children in a Non-Threatening and Understandable Way

Recent release “I’ve Got COVID-19,” from Page Publishing author Peter Hartgraves, introduces Rodney, who starts off by telling the reader that he has the COVID-19 virus. He discusses the symptoms and what it means to be asymptomatic.