Authors Audrey Star and Robert Boris’s New Book, "Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died" Follows a Modern Woman from an Ancient World
Recent release “Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died,” from Page Publishing authors Audrey Star and Robert Boris, introduces Cleopatra Jonez, who seeks her vengeance against the modern relatives of those who forced her into death and destroyed her ancient empire.
New York, NY, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Audrey Star and Robert Boris have completed their new book, “Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died”: a powerful work that follows Cleopatra as she struggles to find her own brand of justice and searches to find her beloved Ptolemy, the son she lost two thousand years before.
Author Audrey Star is an actor, entrepreneur, supermodel, and Miss California USA. Her writing and her multi-talented skills are for the world, for everyone, and for her fans worldwide. Her film career is another story. Her performances and her films have usually made her a remarkable performer, which one will see expressed in her talent combined with performance and music. Her genre is expressed in rock, pop, and hip-hop. Her influences are so many. The influences in her music are from many people from the past decade who influenced her music.
After winning a writing scholarship to college and to the famed drama program at Carnegie Mellon University, author Robert Boris began his life as a writer, director, and filmmaker. He wrote the feature film scripts for Electra Glide in Blue with Robert Blake; Dr. Detroit, starring Dan Aykroyd; and Some Kind of Hero, starring Richard Pryor. Later, he won the Writers Guild Award for Best TV Miniseries for Blood Feud, which was about President John F. Kennedy and his war against organized crime. Now Mr. Boris is focused on books about the further adventures of Cleopatra Jonez along with cowriter Audrey Star.
The authors write, “The swirling mass of snakes seemed to sense Cleopatra. They sought fresh blood of the great queen who held them captive and fought one another for the first chance to sink their sharp teeth into her royal veins. The vipers seemed surprised by her calm demeanor, and her teary eyes seemed to welcome them. Never has one woman been so willing to embrace the afterlife. And never have five of God’s insidious creatures been so eager to embrace her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Audrey Star and Robert Boris’s magnificent tale is the story of a modern woman from an ancient world who suddenly finds herself in a troubled America. This is an unforgettable odyssey, the ultimate fish-out-of-water thriller. This is the adventure of a beautiful woman with incredible powers who came to destroy a world but decides to stay and save it.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work can purchase “Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
