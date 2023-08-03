Authors Audrey Star and Robert Boris’s New Book, "Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died" Follows a Modern Woman from an Ancient World

Recent release “Cleopatra Jonez: The True Story of the Greatest Queen Who Never Died,” from Page Publishing authors Audrey Star and Robert Boris, introduces Cleopatra Jonez, who seeks her vengeance against the modern relatives of those who forced her into death and destroyed her ancient empire.