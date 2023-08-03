Author Scott Jameson Sanders’s New Book, "The Point of Life" is the Story of a Young Man from a Small Town in Kansas, Named Endicott "Endy" Mason
Recent release “The Point of Life,” from Page Publishing author Scott Jameson Sanders, a captivating work that takes readers along as a teenage Endy moves with his family to the big city of Indianapolis, Indiana. Feeling insecure about his upbringing, Endy develops goals for his life that include rising high in the corporate ranks and making a lot of money.
Moreland Hills, OH, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Jameson Sanders has completed his new book, “The Point of Life”: a meaningful novel that highlights the value of friendship.
Author Scott Jameson Sanders’s other books include “The House of Remember When,” “The Box Salesman,” “Call Me Cecilia,” and “Driving Through Shaker Heights.” He is an independent business owner and an avid writer of songs and screenplays. Scott lives on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, and is the proud father of two daughters and two rescued dogs.
Scott writes, “My name is Endicott Perry Mason. The middle name was an unfortunate choice as Perry Mason was the name of a law show from the 1950s starring Raymond Burr. My parents had no knowledge of that show as they were not television watchers, but Perry was my mother’s maiden name, and they stuck it in there on mine. I don’t tell people my middle name as a result of that unfortunate coincidence. And yes, my first name is a name that has been passed down through generations of my family, but all my friends call me Endy. I spell it that way with an E, so people don’t think I am pretending to be 'Indy,' or Indiana Jones, from the awesome Raiders of the Lost Ark movie. Boy, what a good movie that was. I just loved it. If I was being honest, I would say that being an anthropologist or archaeologist really appealed to me (I’m not sure which is which actually), but neither job paid the kind of money that I aspired to make although the idea of digging up fossils and relics from the past seemed to be pretty darn cool.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Jameson Sanders’s impactful tale invites readers to follow along as Endy learns valuable lessons about what really matters and in the process influences others around him to see life from a different perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “The Point of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Scott Jameson Sanders’s other books include “The House of Remember When,” “The Box Salesman,” “Call Me Cecilia,” and “Driving Through Shaker Heights.” He is an independent business owner and an avid writer of songs and screenplays. Scott lives on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, and is the proud father of two daughters and two rescued dogs.
Scott writes, “My name is Endicott Perry Mason. The middle name was an unfortunate choice as Perry Mason was the name of a law show from the 1950s starring Raymond Burr. My parents had no knowledge of that show as they were not television watchers, but Perry was my mother’s maiden name, and they stuck it in there on mine. I don’t tell people my middle name as a result of that unfortunate coincidence. And yes, my first name is a name that has been passed down through generations of my family, but all my friends call me Endy. I spell it that way with an E, so people don’t think I am pretending to be 'Indy,' or Indiana Jones, from the awesome Raiders of the Lost Ark movie. Boy, what a good movie that was. I just loved it. If I was being honest, I would say that being an anthropologist or archaeologist really appealed to me (I’m not sure which is which actually), but neither job paid the kind of money that I aspired to make although the idea of digging up fossils and relics from the past seemed to be pretty darn cool.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Jameson Sanders’s impactful tale invites readers to follow along as Endy learns valuable lessons about what really matters and in the process influences others around him to see life from a different perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “The Point of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories