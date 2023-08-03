Harriet Myrick’s New Book, "Molly Walraven: Real Fairy Stories," Introduces Readers to a World of Fairies Found in Everyday Places Right Under Their Noses
Recent release “Molly Walraven: Real Fairy Stories,” from Page Publishing author and illustrator Harriet Myrick, is a whimsical collection of fairy tales that will whisk readers away to a happy place in a child’s world of adventures and play.
Llano, TX, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harriet Myrick, whose studio is full of projects she enjoys, has completed her new book, “Molly Walraven: Real Fairy Stories”: a playful collection of stories and illustrations of the secret lives of fairy folk to spark readers’ imaginations. Myrick has been an art teacher most of her working life. Encouragement is a gift that she shares with her students and friends.
“Children’s imaginations need to be cultivated by family, friends, and fairies,” Myrick said.
Published by Page Publishing, Myrick’s fanciful tale gives readers a look into the lives of fairies through the clear blue eyes of Molly Walraven, an eighty-year-old woman with a sharp memory, a wonderful imagination, and a knack for entertaining young ones.
Molly finds fairies in root-tree caves, rose bushes, creeks, streetcars, and anywhere else she plays and creates. She gives readers a first-hand look inside the daily lives of her fairy friends which is sure to bring joy and delight.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Molly Walraven: Real Fairy Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
