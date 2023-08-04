Author Sandoval’s New Book, "This Is My Soul," is an Emotionally Stirring Collection of Deeply Personal Poetry That Reflects Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences

Recent release “This Is My Soul,” from Page Publishing author Sandoval, is a thought-provoking and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that take readers through the author's life so that they may witness the heartaches and triumphs she has endured and learn from the experiences that she has survived through her own courage and perseverance.