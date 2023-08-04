Author Sandoval’s New Book, "This Is My Soul," is an Emotionally Stirring Collection of Deeply Personal Poetry That Reflects Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “This Is My Soul,” from Page Publishing author Sandoval, is a thought-provoking and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that take readers through the author's life so that they may witness the heartaches and triumphs she has endured and learn from the experiences that she has survived through her own courage and perseverance.
New York, NY, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandoval has completed her new book, “This Is My Soul”: an empowering collection of raw, powerful, and haunting poetry that takes readers through a journey of survival from life’s nightmares, struggles, pain, betrayal, and ultimately healing and growth. With each entry, Sandoval bears her very soul, and reveals both the light and darkness that resides within her depths in order to share her story with her readers through the art of poetry.
A lifelong Chicago native, author Sandoval grew up as an inner-city kid. She holds master’s degrees in business, HR, and public administration for nonprofits, and in her spare time, she enjoys the theater, action movies, swimming and, most importantly, spending time with her children. When inspiration strikes, Sandoval is quick to jot it down on either her laptop, phone, or any scrap of paper lying around.
Published by Page Publishing, Sandoval’s enthralling poetic compilation is the author’s literary debut, and draws upon her vast wealth of knowledge and wisdom gleaned from life’s most challenging moments. Utilizing all that has shaped her through her moments on Earth, Sandoval masterfully weaves a beautiful journey through prose that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain within their hearts long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “This Is My Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
