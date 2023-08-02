Loveforce International Releases “I’m Just Trying To Dance”
On Friday, August 4, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled "I'm Just Trying To Dance."
Santa Clarita, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 4, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single “I’m Just Trying To Dance.” The new single will be by Loveforce International recording artist inRchild. It will be one of two new inRchild singles released in August.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled “I’m Just Trying To Dance” is a fast-paced, energetic Electronic Dance (House) / Alternative R&B song with intricate rhythms. Lyrically, the song is written from the Point Of View of a woman who just wants to dance and NOT get hit on and NOT be weighed down by someone else's drama. The song is under three minutes in length. This makes the single long enough to get into but not overly long, It is hoped that this shorter length will allow it to be played as a change of pace or transitional song by DJ's and Play listeners alike.
“We are very pleased with 'I’m Just Trying To Dance.' We are hoping it will become an anthem for women who are tired of the all of the extras involved in a night of dancing, said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Extras include conversing and being hit on by random strangers when all a woman wants to do is dance,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
