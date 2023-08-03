Author Ann Parris-Stewart’s New Book, "The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition," Follows the Courtship of Two Bald Eagles Who Later Raise a Family
Recent release “The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition,” from Covenant Books author Ann Parris-Stewart, is a delightful and educational story that follows Kea and Semaj, two bald eagles who live in the southern area of Alaska. As their love blossoms and they begin to grow a family, young readers will witness exactly how eagles live in nature, and why they represent the great USA.
Kissimmee, FL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ann Parris-Stewart, a retired RN and a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition”: a charming story of two bald eagles named Kea and Semaj that is designed to share important facts about bald eagles, from how they navigate life in the wild to why they were chosen to represent the United States of America.
Currently residing in Kissimmee, Florida, author Ann Parris-Stewart holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health science and a Master of Science degree in gerontological nursing, having been involved in several aspects of the nursing profession. For several years, Ann worked at the Veteran Administration Hospital, in the Bronx, New York, in various managerial capacities. The author has also worked in the capacity of director of nursing and administrator with a home health agency in Florida.
In “The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition,” Ann Parris-Stewart has created a beautiful love story about two of these majestic and amazing birds. Incorporating facts about bald eagles, the author crafts a beautiful tale that will enhance the reader’s knowledge of bald eagles, from how they mate to the ways in which they build their nests.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Parris-Stewart’s new book is inspired by Nile, her grandson, and his love for birds, especially the bald eagle. With vibrant artwork to help bring Ann’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to learn something new as they follow this beautiful love story of Kea and Semaj.
Readers can purchase “The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
