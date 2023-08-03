Author Ann Parris-Stewart’s New Book, "The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition," Follows the Courtship of Two Bald Eagles Who Later Raise a Family

Recent release “The Love Story of Two Amazing Bald Eagles: Second Edition,” from Covenant Books author Ann Parris-Stewart, is a delightful and educational story that follows Kea and Semaj, two bald eagles who live in the southern area of Alaska. As their love blossoms and they begin to grow a family, young readers will witness exactly how eagles live in nature, and why they represent the great USA.