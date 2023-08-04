B. A. Sarabura’s New Book, "The Big Speakeasy," is an Exhilarating Novel About the Romance and Excess That Surrounded the Socialites and Bootleggers of 1920s New York

Recent release “The Big Speakeasy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author B. A. Sarabura, is an action-packed romp through the notorious roaring 20s. Maggie Isabella Langley leaves behind her privileged upbringing and sets off for New York City. She falls for a notorious criminal with wicked good looks, but history is coming back to haunt Maggie. She can no longer ignore the mistakes of her past.