B. A. Sarabura’s New Book, "The Big Speakeasy," is an Exhilarating Novel About the Romance and Excess That Surrounded the Socialites and Bootleggers of 1920s New York
Recent release “The Big Speakeasy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author B. A. Sarabura, is an action-packed romp through the notorious roaring 20s. Maggie Isabella Langley leaves behind her privileged upbringing and sets off for New York City. She falls for a notorious criminal with wicked good looks, but history is coming back to haunt Maggie. She can no longer ignore the mistakes of her past.
New York, NY, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B. A. Sarabura, a gifted storyteller since childhood with a deep connection to the spirit realm, has completed her new book, “The Big Speakeasy”: a gripping and potent read inspired by the author’s experience in past-life regression where she found herself thrust into the commotion and wealth of the 1920s.
Sarabura writes, “Maggie Isabella Langley lived in a world of wealth, privilege, and class. As a Langley, she was expected to accept certain social conventions like an arranged marriage and marry the old-money doctor, Charles P. White. Unlike other ladies in her position, she refused to accept this arrangement. It was then that she planned her great escape to New York City with her best friend Beatrice.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, B. A. Sarabura’s thrilling tale follows Maggie Langley’s escape from high society to the titillating underbelly of 1920s New York. In the big city, Maggie finds herself in the company of a notorious bootlegger named Salvatore Aaron Martucci. His striking good looks and compelling charm quickly bring down Maggie’s defenses. However, Martucci’s reputation precedes him, and Maggie wonders how she could so easily fall for a man who has left broken hearts in every major city.
Putting a wrench in her grand romantic plans, Maggie’s jilted fiancée is determined to win her back by any means necessary—including seducing Maggie’s younger sister, Cecile. Further complicating things, fate brutally takes Maggie’s best friend away from her in a vicious murder. With her world crumbling around her, can Maggie correct the mistakes of her past in order to create a better future for herself?
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “The Big Speakeasy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
