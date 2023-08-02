Loveforce International Announces Its August 2023 Releases
Loveforce International has announced details about its August 2023 Digital Music Singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced details about its August 2023 new Digital Music Singles today. There will be seven new singles by five different recording artists. They will be released on four consecutive Fridays, August 4, 11, 18 and 25.
The recording artists Loveforce International will be releasing singles on include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective. There will be singles in seven different musical genres. The genres of the singles will include, Electronic Dance, House, R&b, Southern Soul, World Music Jazz and Smooth Jazz, And Country Western. Two of the August 2023 Digital Music Single releases will be instrumentals.
“This August, we decided to release movement oriented songs in the spirit of August being a vacation month in most of the world,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s new Digital Music Singles for August will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music,Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
