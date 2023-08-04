Susan Crandall’s New Book "Marissa" is a Captivating Story That Centers Around a Young Princess Who Learns an Important Lesson When She Encounters a Mean-Spirited Dragon
Meadville, PA, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Crandall has completed her most recent book, “Marissa”: a charming story of a young, spoiled, and unruly princess who learns an important lesson after running off into the forest and encountering a terrifying beast.
“Sometimes we don’t realize how our actions can affect others,” writes Crandall. “This is a story about a little girl who has a chance encounter with an ill-mannered dragon. It’s not long before she understands that her own poor behavior may be fine for a dragon, but not for a little girl.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Crandall’s book is a delightful tale that readers of all ages can come together and enjoy. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Crandall’s tale to life, “Marissa” is an adorable work that holds a vital message on the importance of good behavior and cleaning up one’s messes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Marissa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Sometimes we don’t realize how our actions can affect others,” writes Crandall. “This is a story about a little girl who has a chance encounter with an ill-mannered dragon. It’s not long before she understands that her own poor behavior may be fine for a dragon, but not for a little girl.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Crandall’s book is a delightful tale that readers of all ages can come together and enjoy. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Crandall’s tale to life, “Marissa” is an adorable work that holds a vital message on the importance of good behavior and cleaning up one’s messes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Marissa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories