Cycle Brewing to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Cycle Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party at the brewery.
St. Petersburg, FL, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cycle Brewing, St. Petersburg’s original craft brewery, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 15 with a party at their taproom in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.
Cycle Brewing opened on August 15, 2013 as the first brewery in St. Petersburg. It was the beginning of a brewery explosion in the city and occurred early in St. Petersburg’s renaissance as an arts, culture, and food destination. Businesses like Cycle Brewing laid a foundation of grassroots, local excellence in the growing city. This drives the small town feel despite the city approaching a large town population.
“We opened Cycle Brewing because our previous space at our family’s restaurant, Peg’s Cantina in Gulfport, was just too small. We outgrew the space and the demand for our beer was growing. So we decided we had to grow with the demand. Little did we know that our chosen location in the City of St. Pete would quickly become a mecca for arts, culture, and craft beer,” said Doug Dozark, the mastermind behind Cycle’s recipes. “That really fueled our growth as well. Now we are looking to the next decade, how do we continue to grow with this city…”
The 10th anniversary celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Cycle Brewing’s taproom located at 534 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg and starts at 3 pm. The event will feature a variety of special releases, including 10th Anniversary merchandise and bottles, history lessons, a bottle share, milkshakes, a bunch of high fives and surprises. The 10th Anniversary party is open to the public. Admission is free.
For those that can’t make it on Tuesday the 15, bottles and merch will be available at the taproom on Saturday, August 12 at noon. Online sales of 10th Anniversary bottles and merchandise will be announced soon (if there is any available). For more information and updates, visit www.cyclebrewing.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Cycle Brewing
Cycle Brewing is a family-owned brewery and is the oldest brewery in St. Petersburg, Florida. Cycle’s lead brewer, Doug Dozark, uses a combination of science and creativity to create some of the industry’s best recipes. From clean, crisp pale ales to rich, flavorful barrel aged stouts, Cycle Brewing delivers incredible recipes that not only win awards, they are simply a pleasure to drink. To learn more, visit www.cyclebrewing.com.
Contact
Nikki Bromley
917-251-1187
www.cyclebrewing.com
