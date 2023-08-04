Jamie Magoon’s Newly Released "Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1" is a Sweet Story of Adventure and Self-Acceptance
“Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Magoon, is a charming tale of a little owl’s desire to join a band of hometown heroes and the sudden discovery that perhaps something new lies ahead.
Baldwin, GA, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1”: an educational narrative with an imaginative twist. “Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1” is the creation of published author Jamie Magoon, a resident of Georgia who holds a degree in psychology.
Magoon shares, “Protecting the airways is what being an Air Hoot is all about. Audio is determined to join this special group and make his father proud. Flying toward his destiny, Audio faces a new challenge. Will Audio achieve the desire of his heart and become who he longs to be?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Magoon’s new book pairs vibrant illustrations with a lesson on social issues and self-worth.
Consumers can purchase “Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Audio and the Air Hoots: Volume #1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
