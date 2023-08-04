Richard Essiaw’s Newly Released "They Are Not of This World" is a Call for Followers of Christ to Live Fully in Faith and Expectation
“They Are Not of This World,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Essiaw, is a thought-provoking study of God’s word that promotes a new understanding of the role we play within the world.
Jarrell, TX, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “They Are Not of This World”: an encouraging discussion of Christianity that affords readers an opportunity to reflect on their understanding of the basis for faith. “They Are Not of This World” is the creation of published author Richard Essiaw, a graduate of Capital Seminary–Greenbelt, Maryland, with his MDiv degree in New Testament and a second master’s degree in communications from Grand Canyon University. He currently lives in Jarrell, Texas, with his wife, Francisca; two daughters, Sarah and Charis; and son, Makarios.
Essiaw shares, “As a son born to Ghanaian parents, Richard Essiaw knew firsthand how a foreigner from another country struggled to assimilate into the current country they had returned to. This experience was not only experienced in his own life as he returned from Ghana in West Africa in 1993 to America after being initially born in Arlington, Virginia, on April 6 of 1986, but also he often saw similar struggles from other Ghanian family members who would often experience the struggles of culture shock, language barriers, and the overall struggles of adapting to living in another country.
“What about having to not assimilate to living in a foreign world as a foreigner or alien? Ever since he became a Christ follower in 2005, Richard Essiaw now had to learn to live in this world as a Christ follower with a biblical worldview without assimilating to—approving of its standards—ideologies, lifestyles, etc. However, when we scan the overall forecast and spiritual temperature of this world or, more specifically, of American Christianity, there is an obvious lack of uniqueness or difference in how we have been responding to the hot-button issues of our days, such as pandemics and racial injustices. Consequently, the family of Christ is at an all-time split that even the watching world has observed.
“They are not of this world, is a plea to Christ followers to uniquely and credibly live out the faith in unity during our temporary stay on this earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Essiaw’s new book is a unique and uplifting message of connection and hope for the ultimate destination.
Consumers can purchase “They Are Not of This World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “They Are Not of This World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Essiaw shares, “As a son born to Ghanaian parents, Richard Essiaw knew firsthand how a foreigner from another country struggled to assimilate into the current country they had returned to. This experience was not only experienced in his own life as he returned from Ghana in West Africa in 1993 to America after being initially born in Arlington, Virginia, on April 6 of 1986, but also he often saw similar struggles from other Ghanian family members who would often experience the struggles of culture shock, language barriers, and the overall struggles of adapting to living in another country.
“What about having to not assimilate to living in a foreign world as a foreigner or alien? Ever since he became a Christ follower in 2005, Richard Essiaw now had to learn to live in this world as a Christ follower with a biblical worldview without assimilating to—approving of its standards—ideologies, lifestyles, etc. However, when we scan the overall forecast and spiritual temperature of this world or, more specifically, of American Christianity, there is an obvious lack of uniqueness or difference in how we have been responding to the hot-button issues of our days, such as pandemics and racial injustices. Consequently, the family of Christ is at an all-time split that even the watching world has observed.
“They are not of this world, is a plea to Christ followers to uniquely and credibly live out the faith in unity during our temporary stay on this earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Essiaw’s new book is a unique and uplifting message of connection and hope for the ultimate destination.
Consumers can purchase “They Are Not of This World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “They Are Not of This World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories