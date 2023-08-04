Tracy Foster Francis’ Newly Released "Raising Someone Special" is a Touching Memoir That Shares the Ups and Downs of Life Raising a Child Who Has Disabilities
“Raising Someone Special,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tracy Foster Francis, is a heartfelt window into the world of caregivers and those they love as a determined mother shares her experiences with seeing the world through different eyes.
Green City, MO, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Raising Someone Special”: a touching celebration of the blessings and compassionate acknowledgment of the challenges faced by many. “Raising Someone Special” is the creation of published author Tracy Foster Francis, the mother of three amazing children. The youngest of whom is a child with developmental disabilities. She has spent the last twenty-two years navigating the world, looking at it from a different perspective and looking at it as a mother who only wants the best for her child.
Francis shares, “Imagine everything that you thought you knew about life being challenged. You now question the best way to do things. You look at what makes things easy or difficult with a new perspective. Now imagine that the person responsible for this is your child.
“Typically, that is not abnormal. We always look at things with a sense of wonder and magic when our children are small. Now consider what it would be like if this stage of life never stopped.
“This book is about my experiences navigating life with my daughter starting with first discovering that she was someone special as an infant through her high school years. We faced many challenges. Some of them came from others while some challenges were self-inflicted.
“When dealing with someone who perpetually sees things from a different perspective, you have to adjust your responses. What you don’t realize as a parent is that others do not understand the importance of operating from that alternative perspective. You will never look at things the same again.
“They have never had someone totally melt down over something that to most is seemingly simple. They do not understand that the things that most normal people value are not the same things that some with disabilities value.
“It is my hope with this book that others will get a glimpse into the lives of those who are special and the people who love and care for them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Foster Francis’ new book will resonate with many who found their lives blessed by an individual that offers a unique perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Raising Someone Special” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Raising Someone Special,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Foster Francis’ new book will resonate with many who found their lives blessed by an individual that offers a unique perspective.
