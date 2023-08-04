Vernon R Groce’s Newly Released "A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective" is a Daily Devotional That Explores the Complexities of Our Modern World
“A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon R Groce, is a thoughtful and comforting message of compassion that draws inspiration from God’s promise in the face of modern challenges.
Liberty, MS, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective”: a potent resource for daily encouragement and direction. “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective” is the creation of published author Vernon R Groce, a native of Southern California, grew up in Bell Gardens, between Los Angeles and Long Beach. He gave his heart to the Lord shortly before the age of twenty and has been preaching the Gospel for some forty years. He has served as pastor for over thirty-five years, worked in evangelism, served on state youth boards, filled the office of district overseer, and preached in several states. He presently pastors the Tower Hill Family Worship Center Church of God, along with his wife of forty-five years, Sandra.
Groce shares, “A few years ago, I felt led by the Lord to write this book of devotions. At the time, my motivation was for the most part my family, as I knew that we are living in perilous times, and as we draw nearer to the coming of the Lord, the times would not get better, but worse. But then I began to understand that the body of Christ (the church), and the individuals that make up the church are and will face issues that may be unique to this time in history. But God’s word is all inclusive and is relevant to all times and all situations. As David said in Psalm 119:105, 'Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.'
“In this book of devotions, with God’s help, I wanted to speak about and deal with the issues that we face in life from a scriptural standpoint, knowing that in God’s word, there is a direction, strength, encouragement, and comfort. And it is my prayer that the reader find peace and hope in the Lord and be motivated to draw high to him, knowing that our hope is not in this world but in Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon R Groce’s new book offers readers a welcome reminder of the comfort one finds within God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Groce shares, “A few years ago, I felt led by the Lord to write this book of devotions. At the time, my motivation was for the most part my family, as I knew that we are living in perilous times, and as we draw nearer to the coming of the Lord, the times would not get better, but worse. But then I began to understand that the body of Christ (the church), and the individuals that make up the church are and will face issues that may be unique to this time in history. But God’s word is all inclusive and is relevant to all times and all situations. As David said in Psalm 119:105, 'Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.'
“In this book of devotions, with God’s help, I wanted to speak about and deal with the issues that we face in life from a scriptural standpoint, knowing that in God’s word, there is a direction, strength, encouragement, and comfort. And it is my prayer that the reader find peace and hope in the Lord and be motivated to draw high to him, knowing that our hope is not in this world but in Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon R Groce’s new book offers readers a welcome reminder of the comfort one finds within God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Year’s Journey From A Pastor’s Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories