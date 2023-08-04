Eva Kucsma’s Newly Released "God Gives Me a Gift" is a Sweet Collection of Short Stories That Explore a Variety of Key Lessons of Life and Faith
“God Gives Me a Gift,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eva Kucsma, is a fun anthology that explores concepts of God’s gift like growing up powerful, with talents, and to learn from experiences in order to grow.
Somerset, NJ, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Gives Me a Gift”: an encouraging collection of tales meant to help build a foundational sense of faith. “God Gives Me a Gift” is the creation of published author Eva Kucsma, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Hungary.
Kucsma shares, “In today’s fast-paced and dangerous world, children’s freedom is extremely limited. The workload of parents doesn’t allow families to regularly spend enough time together. As a result, children grow up emotionally injured, emotionally weak, withdrawn, and lacking love, encouragement, and support, which they need so desperately.
“At the same time, single parents raising children or brutal divorces damage children’s mental and intellectual development, resulting in depression, causing insecurity, lacking self-respect and self-esteem.
“Then I rightfully ask myself, 'What can I, as an educator or writer, do in this case?'
“These readings provide an opportunity for a wide range of knowledge and early learning skills which can help children develop psychologically and intellectually and thus more easily understand their place and their role in the family and in the community.
“My goal with God Gives Me a Gift series is to help children find their way back to us and prevent those children, who may be close to a breaking point, find their strength and start feeling a sense of hope and inspiration. Start believing in their strength, feel a sense of relief, and understand that God’s gift is given to all of us.
“To carry out our mission, we must first discover our talents and further develop such gift.
“I encourage the readers to understand they are not alone and are strong enough to make it through whatever they may be experiencing at the moment. I help them realize that they are worth it, they are not to blame, and know that they deserve to be happy and feel safe. But most of all, I guide them to realize that someone loves them unconditionally, and someday they will get everything that they hoped for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Kucsma’s new book pairs vibrant imagery with thoughtful narrative for the entertainment and education of young minds.
Consumers can purchase “God Gives Me a Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Gives Me a Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
