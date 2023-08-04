Margaret M. DeCrescentis’s Newly Released "Why Not Make A Rainbow!" is a Delightful Celebration of What Makes Us Special
“Why Not Make A Rainbow!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret M. DeCrescentis, is a creative viewpoint on the importance being just as God created us as a rainbow of colors go on a journey of discovery.
Elizabeth, CO, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Not Make A Rainbow!”: a charming resource for helping young readers learn color theory as well as celebrate the beauty of all colors. “Why Not Make A Rainbow!” is the creation of published author Margaret M. DeCrescentis, a native of Colorado where she enjoys spending as much time as possible in the beauty of nature. Margaret was an elementary school teacher for twenty years. Two of them were spent in Kitale, Kenya, at a children’s center.
DeCrescentis shares, “Each of us is created unique, beautiful, and beloved.
Each of us is created for a special purpose.
“But what causes us to forget this?
“Welcome to the Land of Color!
“Join in an adventure of self-discovery and a journey toward the true meaning of our lives!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret M. DeCrescentis’s new book will delight as readers race to see just what havoc sludge can bring when the Land of Color is invaded.
Consumers can purchase “Why Not Make A Rainbow!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Not Make A Rainbow!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DeCrescentis shares, “Each of us is created unique, beautiful, and beloved.
Each of us is created for a special purpose.
“But what causes us to forget this?
“Welcome to the Land of Color!
“Join in an adventure of self-discovery and a journey toward the true meaning of our lives!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret M. DeCrescentis’s new book will delight as readers race to see just what havoc sludge can bring when the Land of Color is invaded.
Consumers can purchase “Why Not Make A Rainbow!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Not Make A Rainbow!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories