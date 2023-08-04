Shirley Weight’s Newly Released "The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent" is a Charming Story of a Little Turtle with a Big Lesson to Learn
“The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Weight, is a delightful fable that shares an important lesson on being thankful for what one has.
Rigby, ID, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent”: a sweet story of self-discovery. “The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent” is the creation of published author Shirley Weight, a mother of three, a grandmother of ten, and a great-grandmother. She worked as a registered nurse for forty-three years.
Weight shares, “T. J. Turtle surprises his friends by running away from home. He makes some important discoveries about himself during this adventure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Weight’s new book pairs adorable illustrations with an engaging and thoughtful narrative meant to make young readers think about their blessings.
Consumers can purchase “The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Turtle Who Ran Away From Home: A Fable About Discontent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christian Faith Publishing
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
