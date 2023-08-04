David W. Edwards’s Newly Released "The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus" is a Fresh Perspective on the Prophetic Book of Revelation
“The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David W. Edwards, is an informative and open discussion of common questions and uncertainties that many find when considering the knowledge found within God’s word.
Vancouver, WA, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus”: an uplifting message of the promise of Christ’s return. “The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus” is the creation of published author David W. Edwards, who has been a pastor for more than forty years and has a master’s degree in theology from Manchester University (UK). He is the author of One Book One Story and The Cry of the Raven. He and his wife have been married forty-five years, have three grown children and four grandchildren. They currently lead Safe Harbor Church of the Nazarene and reside in Vancouver, Washington.
Edwards shares, “How many times is Armageddon mentioned in the Bible?
Where do we find mention of the antichrist?
What is the 'mark of the beast?'
How many battle scenes are there in the Revelation?
How many battles are there in the Revelation?
Which is the most musical book in the New Testament?
Where can I find a calendar of end times events?
These and many more questions are answered in this hopeful and inspiring treatment of one of the most controversial books of the Bible. According to the author, the book of the Revelation should bring hope and confidence to the Christian life, not fear and despair. It is a book that looks forward with the joyful anticipation of faith to the return of Christ and the ultimate restoration of God’s good creation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Edwards’s new book will bring readers a comforting message of hope and tomorrow’s promise as Edwards carefully details key components of often discussed scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelation: A Vision of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
