Pamela Sewell’s Newly Released "the Little Library Who Couldn’t Read" is a Darling Story of Friendship and the Wonder of Reading
“The Little Library Who Couldn’t Read,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Sewell, is a delightful adventure that encourages young readers who may find reading challenging to keep trying just like the Little Library.
Inverness, FL, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Library Who Couldn’t Read”: a sweet narrative that can be shared at home or in school. “The Little Library Who Couldn’t Read” is the creation of published author Pamela Sewell, a dedicated mother and resident of Florida.
Sewell shares, “What would make a library sad? What could make it cry?
Maybe an unexpected friend could help us find out why.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Sewell’s new book will delight young readers as a surprising friendship unfolds showcasing the importance of encouraging those around us.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Library Who Couldn’t Read” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Library Who Couldn’t Read,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
