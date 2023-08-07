Scott Dalton Myers’s Newly Released "Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts About the American 'Civil War' in the West" is an Engaging Historical Study
“Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts about the American 'Civil War' in the West,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Dalton Myers, shares a unique collection of local facts that may be unknown to fans of history given the traditional geographical focus of Civil War scholars.
Altavista, VA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts about the American 'Civil War' in the West”: an entertaining and informative look into the complexities of Colorado’s history. “Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts about the American 'Civil War in the West” is the creation of published author Scott Dalton Myers, a dedicated father who earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he played rugby and 150-Pound Football (now called Sprint Football) and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Scott earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2001 and is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Society, an international honor society for collegiate schools of business. Mr. Myers has worked in manufacturing and logistics management jobs in the Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, California; Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Myers shares, “The American Civil War, 1861–1865, was the culmination of many complex causes and factors. Slavery was not the direct or proximate cause of the war; rather, it was intertwined with these other complex issues and factors that led to the war (see Appendix A). But it is not much of a stretch to say it was also about the American West—fought to determine the future control of that part of the United States. Although most of the battles took place in the east and southeast, the American West held much political and economic value for both the North and the South. The ports of California would allow the Confederate States to avoid the Union blockade of Southern ports. The gold and silver of the West could provide additional funding sources for the war for both sides. Last but not least, all of the territories and states held value for their present or future legislative votes in both chambers of Congress.
“What role did Colorado play in the Civil War and what role did Confederate Veterans play in development of Colorado? Two Colorado Governors were Confederate Veterans—James B. Grant, the third governor of Colorado served in the 20th Alabama Light Artillery Battalion, and Charles S. Thomas, the eleventh governor of Colorado served in the Georgia State Militia. Georgia Confederate Veterans William and Joseph Russell discovered gold on Little Dry Creek along the Platte River that began the 'Pikes Peak or Bust' Gold Rush in 1858. The brothers founded the town of Auraria on Cherry Creek, which became the first permanent settlement of what would later become Denver.
“Confederate Veterans also served as senators, a congressmen, as well as officials in towns and municipalities all across the state. These prominent Colorado Confederate Veterans are listed in this book, along with the positions they held. Additionally, there are 506 known Confederate Veterans buried in Colorado. These Veterans are detailed in this book, with their names, ranks, units, and the location of their graves.
“The Civil War radically changed the role of women on both sides of the war. Women filled positions previously held by men, and many women found themselves working outside the home and earning money for the first time in their lives. Most of the Southern women served on the home front, but many also served the Confederacy as nurses, spies, couriers, and dignitaries, while some even served in uniform. You can read about some of their exploits in this book.
“Native Americans also served in the Confederate States Army. Their units and achievements are detailed herein.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Dalton Myers’s new book will surprise readers as a host of unexpected facts come to light.
Consumers can purchase “Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts about the American 'Civil War' in the West” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Colorado’s Confederate Legacy: And Interesting Facts about the American 'Civil War' in the West,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
