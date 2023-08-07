Debbie Haberstich’s Newly Released "Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation" is a Fun Adventure of Ups and Downs and Endless Friendship
“Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debbie Haberstich, is a lighthearted adventure that takes readers to see some of the wonders of the United States.
Goshen, IN, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation”: a charming juvenile fiction that will amuse while offering some fun facts on vehicles and the United States. “Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation” is the creation of published author Debbie Haberstich, a dedicated wife for over thirty-seven years, proud mother of two, and devoted grandmother to two beloved grandchildren.
Haberstich shares, “Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation is a book about how God provided safety for all involved before the adventure even began and how He brought all of us back home to our families after seeing some beautiful parts of the United States.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Haberstich’s new book offers readers some food for thought regarding the need to trust in God’s plan even when things seem to be working against us.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa and Grandma’s Orange Bus Vacation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
