Jeff Bentley’s Newly Released "Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels" is a Fascinating Spiritual Memoir
“Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Bentley, is an engaging discussion of the author’s personal experiences and spiritual realizations.
Mckinney, TX, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels”: a potent reminder of God’s guiding hand. “Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels” is the creation of published author Jeff Bentley, a dedicated husband, father, and proud native of Texas.
Bentley shares, “A longtime friend who raised four daughters had just welcomed their first grandson into the family. She made a special request of the author to write down any thoughts or advice she could give to her grandson as he grew up. After a month and a half of prayer, the Lord began to reveal what was to be shared with the young child. The following seventeen faith experiences over a period of sixty years were never intended to be a book. The Holy Spirit moving others to inquire caused the author to consider publishing those experiences.
“A lifelong journey of personal encounters with the Holy Spirit that range from seemingly ordinary to the extraordinary. Direct encounters with God’s angels that saved the life of the author on four occasions. Later, four individual occurrences where the angels made their presence known upon request, providing real evidence to the author. Plenty of proof that God exists on a personal level.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Bentley’s new book is described as, “…a testimony of a regular guy’s life as he details how the Lord guided, protected, and directed his path. It’s a culmination of events that leaves the reader encouraged, inspired, and uplifted.” Every reader will walk away from these faith experiences knowing there's hope in all of life's circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking with Angels: My 17 Personal Encounters with God and His Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
