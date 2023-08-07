C. Christopher Weaver’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing" is a Fun Learning Experience
“The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. Christopher Weaver, shares an important life lesson for young readers as they discover the value of sportsmanship and how to navigate the negative feelings associated with losing.
Fort Wayne, IN, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing”: a charming resource for parents, guardians, and educators to use with young readers. “The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing” is the creation of published author C. Christopher Weaver, who has been married to his best friend and soul mate Rachel for seventeen years. They have three wonderful boys that keep them very busy. Chad writes based on his life experiences and his relationships with his tight knit family, so most of his characters and topics are based on those family members and the cherished life moments he has had with them along the way.
Weaver shares, “Do you have a best friend that you do everything with? Well, Codeman does! It is his best friend Doeski. They have all kinds of adventures together and learn many life lessons along the way. They play games with each other almost every day. One thing is for sure, they are both incredibly competitive.
“In The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1, Codeman has a hard time excepting that Doeski keeps beating him at every game they play. Then Codeman finds out that Doeski will be gone for several days and that upsets him even more!
“When his dad comes home, he immediately notices that Codeman is very upset. Will his dad be able to cheer him up and teach him the importance of losing?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Christopher Weaver’s new book will entertain while imparting key life lessons that will aid young readers in their maturation in terms of positive behaviors towards negative experiences.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
