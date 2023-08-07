C. Christopher Weaver’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing" is a Fun Learning Experience

“The Adventures of Codeman and Doeski: Episode 1: The Importance of Losing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. Christopher Weaver, shares an important life lesson for young readers as they discover the value of sportsmanship and how to navigate the negative feelings associated with losing.