Henry Vinson’s Newly Released "Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors" is a Helpful Resource for New and Established Contractors
“Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Henry Vinson, is an informative discussion of many key components to effectively navigating the realm of government contracts.
Rowlett, TX, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors”: an educational guide to broadening one’s understanding of the complexities of government contracts. “Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors” is the creation of published author Henry Vinson, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Vinson shares, “Government Contracting Classified is a book of issues and problems concerning government contracting. Henry was raised in a small town (population about eighty) in Northern Middle Tennessee three miles from the Kentucky border. That area is now known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. That town was Model, Tennessee.
“He retired after thirty-two years from the federal government as a federal contracting officer and division chief with an unlimited warrant. Then he ran the Center for Government Contracting at the Dallas County Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), where he taught seminars and counseled contractors about government contracting. After that for nine years, he owned his own business, where he wrote technical proposals for contractors.
“His last position was on the staff of the University of Texas at Arlington Cross Timbers Procurement Technical Assistance Center, and he retired after more than fourteen years. He conducted government contracting webinars/seminars and did one-on-one counseling with potential and current government contractors (small, medium-sized, and large contractors). He worked with federal, state, and local governments.
“Henry has conducted over seven hundred webinars/seminars, mostly in Texas, over the past twenty-five years. He counseled thousands of contractors and had thousands in his seminars. During his time as a Contracting Officer with an unlimited warrant and working for colleges and universities, he noticed several issues and problems kept coming up over and over. This reference book concentrates on just those problems. He points them out in this book with commentary.
“Although this book is not all-inclusive, it does identify many issues and problems that should be of interest to newcomers and the seasoned government contractor as well. Henry not only points out important issues and problems but provides his personal comments (with seriousness and humor).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Henry Vinson’s new book will aid readers both new and established in the contracting field to avoid pitfalls and build success.
Consumers can purchase “Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Classified: A Reference Book for Government Contractors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
